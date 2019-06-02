MORROW COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 7-month-old baby died and a 3-year-old is in critical condition following a crash on Interstate 84 in Morrow County.
Just after 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Oregon State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on eastbound I-84 near milepost 175.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003 Cadillac CTS, which was driven by 39-year-old Veronica Andrade of Boardman, was traveling east on I-84 when for unknown reasons, the car veered off the road onto the right shoulder and rolled.
Andrade was in the car with two children, ages 3 and 7 months.
OSP says the 7-month-old was ejected from the vehicle and died. Andrade and the 3-year-old were transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center.
The 3-year-old is in critical condition and was flown to Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland.
Andrade was treated and released from the hospital. She was then arrested and booked into the Umatilla County Jail on charges of manslaughter I, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and assault I.
