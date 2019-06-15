GASTON, OR (KPTV) - A baby deer was rescued thanks to Washington County deputies.
Deputies said they helped rescue a baby fawn in the Cherry Grove area Saturday afternoon.
The deer was stuck between a fence and gate.
After being freed, the fawn was not hurt and returned to its mother who was nearby.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.