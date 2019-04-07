Baby store burglarized in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are looking for whoever broke into a baby store in southeast Portland.
The owner of Eco Baby Gear says back in March someone broke into their store, and then came back and broke in again on Sunday morning.
She says both break-ins are costing them thousands of dollars – not just because of what the thief stole but also from the damage they caused to the products.
“We are an eco-friendly baby store and we pride ourselves in safe, organic, natural so we have to take special care to all of our products, not only the ones that we purchase in inventory but anything that’s going to go out our door. We want to make sure the children are protected,” said owner Diane Moore.
If you know anything about the break-in, please call Portland police.
