EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was arrested after police say he crashed a vehicle into an apartment and hit a crib where an baby was sleeping.
At around 7:49 p.m., Eugene police officers were called out to the report of a crash at Bailey Hill Road and 18th Avenue.
Police said a vehicle was going westbound on 18th and lost control near the intersection of Bailey Hill. The vehicle then went over a curb, through a yard, into a bedroom of an apartment, and pushed a crib to the side.
A baby was sleeping in the crib, but was not injured, according to police.
No other occupants in the apartment were injured.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Tyler Cole Eiman, of Colorado, fled the scene, according to police. He was later found and taken into custody.
Two other people were inside the vehicle. One was treated for minor injuries, according to police.
Police said Eiman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
After being released from the hospital, Eiman was booked into the Lane County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), reckless driving, hit-and-run - felony, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and six counts of reckless endangering.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
