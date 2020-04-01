WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – No spring sports for the college kids means no spring camp or team weightlifting for the football guys.
FOX 12 went one-on-one with the Beavers’ Jaydon Grant who is now taking online classes at Oregon State and living back at the family house in West Linn.
“It’s a good opportunity for everybody to show their own individual commitment to themselves and to their teammates as far as, you still have to have structure, but you are kind of creating your own structure for yourself,” Grant said.
When asked how his dad, Blazer great Brian Grant, is helping motivate him back at home, he said, “Dad? He’s just telling me I have got to stay down. I can’t just use this time to sit around and feel sorry for myself because everybody is going through this. I have to use this time to my advantage and really get an edge.”
April 1 is the start of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, a big month for Grant’s dad and his foundation.
“It’s real cool under my dad’s roof for an extended period of time. The first time me and all of my siblings have all been under one roof for an extended period of time since we were in high school, so it has been fun,” he said. “I don’t want to say there are perks to this terrible thing, but we do get to spend a lot of family time together and right now for our family, that is what we need.”
As the sports networks air old NBA games, he says they’ve been able to catch some old footage of his dad.
“Me and him and my brothers, we actually got a chance to watch a rerun they had on last week. Game 5 or Game 6 versus the Jazz in Portland, so that was real cool to watch. Whenever my dad sees that type of stuff, it gets him back in his mode. You start seeing his face that he makes, you know. It’s real cool to look back on those games with him right there too because, a lot of that stuff, he played a lot of games so he doesn’t remember all of the specifics that happened, so it’s been really cool for everybody to reminisce on those moments.”
Our condolences to the Grant family, as Jaydon’s grandfather and Brian’s dad, Tommy Grant, passed away last week in Ohio after a decade-long fight with cancer.
“He had battled cancer for 10 tough years so was, is definitely a fighter. That is where we all get it from. You never get to spend all of the time that you really want to spend with your family, but I am very thankful and blessed for the memories and time we did get with my papa,” Grant said.
