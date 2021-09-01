PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Wednesday is the first day of class for students at Portland Public Schools, and it was an especially exciting day for students at Kellogg Middle School, who finally get to see their newly renovated campus.

For kids at Portland Public Schools, it has been two years since they've had a first day of school in person. It's the day many students have been waiting for.

"I'm kind of excited because it's a brand new school, but I'm also kind of nervous," said one student at Kellogg Middle School.

Kellogg Middle School's new campus was unveiled Wednesday after more than two years of construction.

"It's going to be the first carbon neutral school in the district, so we're really excited about that," said Chief of Staff, Johnathan Garcia.

Not every facility will be used by students just yet. The indoor cafeteria will sit vacant for now as students will be eating lunch outside so they can spread out easier.

Portland Public Schools will require all employees to be vaccinated by fall term PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the fast-approaching school year, Portland Public Schools staff will be required to be vaccinated or be subjected to…

As for new COVID-19 rules within the district, students aren't the only ones having to abide. PPS is requiring all staff and teachers to get a COVID-19 vaccine - the first district in the state to mandate vaccinations. Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said it was an easy decision to make.

"Thankfully, we've had widespread cooperation. At the moment, we're at 95 percent vaccine completion," Guerrero said.

Students who FOX 12 spoke with said they are willing to do their part too, by continuing to mask up. Students will also have to keep a three feet distance whenever possible, which may be easier to do at Kellogg Middle School. The renovation includes 100-square feet of new facilities added on to campus.