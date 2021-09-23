Back to school amid COVID-19 pandemic causing frustration and confusion for some parents

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Students are back in school but navigating classes in the middle of the COVID-19 Pandemic is bringing with it frustration and confusion for parents and families.
Rebecca Wells’ daughter, Isla Blue, attends Wilbur Rowe Middle School in the North Clackamas County School District. Wells says she’s not getting the answers she needs.
“I have no idea, everybody gave me conflicting advice that oh it’s no big deal, I don’t know when the date of exposure was still, I don’t know what radius they’re talking about,” Wells said.
Wells said she received a notification from the school on September 20 that someone at school had tested positive for the virus on bus 141, the same bus her daughter rides.
Isla Blue is 11 and isn’t eligible yet to get vaccinated. Wells says she called the district and received a voicemail that said in part, “There’s no reason from the information we have that we believe that she would need to quarantine.” However, that advice contradicts with what Wells was told when she called OHSU. She said they advised her to quarantine her daughter for 10 days.
“Our school plan here in Oregon, and I’ve just lived this, my seven-year-old was exposed in second grade on day four of school and it was determined that he needed to quarantine in consultation with the county and so we did ten days at home,” Dr. Eliza Hayes Bakken, a pediatrician at OHSU, said.
Dr. Bakken said if your child has not been exposed but shows symptoms, keep them home and get them tested.
“Right now we just don’t have a good way of saying without testing what is COVID and what isn’t. We’re really recommending for any of those illness symptoms, any of the things that are on the CDC list of COVID symptoms that children get tested,” Bakken said.
Wells said she’s keeping her daughter home and also said that Isla Blue did get a negative COVID-19 test result. She said she’s frustrated at the lack of communication by the school district.
“Tell me what to do, tell me when the exposure was, tell me how my kid can get her homework, what’s expected of her, you tell me when you want her back I mean they didn’t even recommend testing or anything they simply informed us there was a positive COVID case on her school bus,” Wells said.
NCSD provided us with this statement saying, “In general, when NCSD becomes aware of a COVID-19 case, the whole school is notified by email. For students that are deemed to be close contacts of the individual with COVID-19, they are contacted directly, usually by phone, as part of the contact tracing process. That is how they would learn they may have been exposed and be instructed to quarantine.” NCSD said the along with the student that tested positive, seven other students were required to quarantine, six from the classroom and one from the bus.
If you need help finding a test you can find out where to get one here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.