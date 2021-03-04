VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – More high school students who attend Vancouver’s Evergreen School District returned to the classroom on Thursday.
The hybrid model is a continuation of what the district has already done with elementary and middle school students. Freshman at Evergreen High School started with orientation on Monday and Tuesday and other high school grade levels came back Thursday.
District-wide each high school will have two cohorts of students each attending in-person learning two days a week. The remaining three days will be spent in remote learning.
Cohort A will be learning in-person or remote on Mondays and Thursdays. Cohort B will be learning in-person or remote on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesday will remain a remote, on-demand learning day for all students.
This model all hinges on whether Clark County can keep COVID-19 case numbers below a certain threshold.
The school district began in-person learning for kindergarteners last September and other elementary grades went to hybrid learning in January. Middle schoolers went back in February.
Families that want to continue with distance learning still have that option.
