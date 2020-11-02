Background: How many times has Gov. Brown created unified command, placed Oregon National Guard on standby?

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – To prepare for potential violence surrounding elections, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked her executive authority to create a unified command of local law enforcement agencies.
She's also placing Oregon National Guard soldiers on standby.
For some historical context, the governor has only created a joint command structure twice, including Monday, according to Oregon State Police.
It’s similar to the public safety response during September’s Proud Boys rally in north Portland.
The governor said then that she was using executive authority to mobilize sheriff’s deputies and state troopers to be in Portland for 48 hours.
On Monday, the governor said those officers who are still considered deputized are not part of the plan this week. However, that federal designation remains in effect.
As far as calling on the Oregon National Guard, it’s happened but this is the first instance surrounding an election.
They were called to support in the same capacity in early June for two days with about 50 members who helped OSP by processing arrests, which freed up state troopers to directly support PPB.
Oregon National Guard was also placed on standby at the end of September, but they were not called out.
Prior to this year, the Oregon National Guard was called up in the 1970s for anti-war protests during the American Legion’s annual convention in Portland, in the mid-80s for support with the Rajneeshees, and after 9/11.
The members that may be helping this week are the same who’ve served support during the COVID-19 response, Oregon Employment Department call center operations, and wildland firefighting efforts across the state.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.