Backlog of tests at Oregon State Police crime lab affecting DUII cases involving drug use

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A large backlog of tests at the state police crime lab is having a significant impact on local DUII cases, with prosecutors forced to wait months to charge a suspect with a crime.
The samples having the most impact are urine samples in cases of DUII where drug use is suspected.
“Right now, we are looking between six and eight months delay on urine testing on DUIs," said Bryan Brock, senior deputy district attorney in Clackamas County. “Every one of my deputy DA's probably has close to 20 cases that they're sitting on waiting for lab results."
While prosecutors wait, people suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana or other drugs also wait, without any restrictions on their activities.
"The danger to the public is that in the time between when we get the results and that person was arrested and released, that they may re-offend," said Brock.
In just one recent example, 28-year-old Michael Anetsberger was arrested for DUII involving a controlled substance in Clackamas County in October 2017.
A month later, the DA's office still hadn't filed charges, because the prosecutor was waiting for results of his urine test.
In November, Anetsberger was arrested for DUII involving a controlled substance again, and then again the very next day.
Anetsberger was eventually charged, but more than a year later, Clackamas County is still waiting for the results of his initial urine test.
“To have this stack of cases that we think that when that urine test comes back, we're going to be able to charge, but until we get that test, that's frustrating," said Brock.
In November 2018, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab had a backlog of nearly 6,500 tests, on anything from fingerprints to DNA. The agency also had more than 2,200 pending tests for controlled substances.
Captain Alex Gardner, who supervises the crime lab, said the testing backlog is the result of a spike in demand after the legalization of marijuana, combined with an influx of people moving to Oregon.
Those increases were not accompanied by increases in state funding for the crime lab.
"If you have more demands and more people at the same time, you're going to need more staff. And you're going to need larger facilities and more instruments," said Gardner.
In addition, the crime lab is hamstrung by staff turnover, with toxicologists lured away by the private sector.
"There's a lot of market for these folks," said Gardner. "We have one analyst who left us a few years ago, she doubled her salary in the first few years."
Gardner said the lab is slowly clearing the backlog of tests.
OSP has requested two additional staff members at the lab to keep up with the growing demand.
