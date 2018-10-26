PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A baggage handler accused of stealing guns from checked luggage at Portland International Airport pleaded not guilty to charges Friday morning.
Investigators say Deshawn Kelly, 26, stole six guns over a two-month period from travelers departing PDX.
Port of Portland Police say Kelly did not work for the airport or TSA. They confirm he was a contract employee through Professional Business Providers Services.
Kelly is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun, according to law enforcement.
The first report of a stolen gun dates back to Aug. 19, court documents state. The report says a Glock was stolen from the checked bag of a passenger flying to Phoenix. Several more reports followed.
A different victim told FOX 12 he’d put a lock on his luggage before he checked it in on his way to North Carolina.
He said his entire bag went missing and, although American Airlines was able to find it days later, when they did, the tags had been switched and the handgun inside was gone.
Kelly was arrested in September and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
In court Friday, he pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of stolen firearms. He is due back in court Dec. 18.
