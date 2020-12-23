FLORENCE, OR (KPTV) - Workers with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department cleaned up several bags of chia seeds that washed ashore near Florence and Newport this week.
They say the unusual commercial-sized bags were reported just north of Nye Beach the morning of Dec. 22.
Later that day, another beachgoer discovered a battered chunk of a shipping container and two bags of seeds nearby just north of Florence. Workers believe this is where the other bags may have come from.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says the seeds are not toxic, but they do expand when they come into contact with water.
The seeds were so heavy, they had to cut up the bags and bring in equipment to get them off the beach.
At least four bags have sprouted ashore so far. The department is now trying to track down information about the source.
People can help the agency by reporting any additional bags, as well as any other beach debris, by sending an email to beach.debris@oregon.gov.
