MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County Health officials are trying to figure out who has been dumping human waste inside plastic bags on the road and side of the road in the Corbett area.
They said the most recent case happened about three weeks ago when six bags were picked up.
The county said the illegal dumping has been going on for about year. Last November the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office put out a press release saying the bags had been found on Lucas Road and along E. Columbia River Highway. This most recent incident happened near Bell Rd. and the Historic Columbia River Highway.
“Clearly it is not something that we want to tolerate so we definitely are on the lookout,” Dave Thomson with Multnomah County said.
Thomson added the bags are usually being put out between midnight and sunrise.
The county is asking anyone with information about who may be putting these bags along the road or if those who live in the area see anything to give Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
