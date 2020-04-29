PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Murder suspect Nancy Crampton-Brophy will not be granted pre-trial release from jail.
Brophy, 69, is accused of murdering her husband, 63-year-old Daniel Brophy in June 2018.
Nancy Brophy had sought to be released from custody due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A judge denied that request Wednesday.
“Moments ago, Judge Christopher A. Ramras found the presumption strong that the defendant is guilty and therefore denied her release from custody,” according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Daniel Brophy was shot and killed at the Oregon Culinary Institute. Investigators said he was first shot in the back, and then again at close range.
Court documents outlined evidence in the case, including surveillance video alleged to show Nancy Brophy outside the crime scene, and “numerous” life insurance policies taken out on Daniel Brophy that Nancy Brophy sold to herself.
Additional evidence, according to new court documents released this week, included a gun purchased at a gun show by Nancy Brophy in February 2018 and a slide and barrel purchased on Ebay around that same time.
Detectives suspect that Nancy Brophy removed the original slide and barrel from the gun show gun, replaced it with the slide and barrel purchased on Ebay, shot her husband, then replaced the Ebay slide and barrel with the original and turned that gun over to police, according to court documents.
The slide and barrel purchased on Ebay have not been recovered.
Court documents state Nancy Brophy was a romance novelist who had written an article titled, “How to Murder Your Husband.” The couple’s shared iTunes account included a saved article titled, “10 Ways to Cover Up a Murder.”
Nancy Brophy’s murder trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 28.
