Bail for teen accused of murdering stepfather set at $1M after outburst in courtroom

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A Clark County teenager's first court appearance on a murder charge ended with the judge removing him from the courtroom after the teen shouted expletives and other snide comments.

Brent Luyster III is facing a charge of second-degree murder. The 17-year-old is accused of stabbing and killing his stepfather, 48-year-old Luther Moore, in Amboy early Monday morning.

Court documents state Luyster III told a neighbor that his stepfather was drunk and beating him with a broomstick. In response, the teen reportedly said he stabbed Moore. The neighbor called 911, and detectives reported hearing the teen sharing those same details with the dispatcher.

Luyster made his first court appearance Tuesday over video from Clark County's Juvenile Detention Center. The state asked for a $1 million bail, citing Luyster's criminal history that dates back to 2016.

Luyster's lawyer was making the case before the judge to lower the bail amount, arguing that he wasn't a flight risk, when Luyster interrupted by saying "[expletive] the media, the media ain't [expletive]. [Expletive] him." The judge warned Luyster he could not talk like that in court, to which he responded with more profanities and by calling the judge names. The judge had Luyster removed from the courtroom.

The judge set his bail at $1 million. He is due back in court next week.

Man guilty of three Woodland murders denied new trial, sentenced to life in prison Brent Luyster, a man guilty of murdering three people in Woodland, will not receive a new trial and he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Luyster is the son of convicted murderer Brent Luyster, who is serving three life sentences for killing three people in Woodland in 2016.