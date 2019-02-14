VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The man accused of killing a Vancouver five-year-old last November was back in a Clark County courtroom Thursday morning.
Ryan Burge, 37, is facing charges of murder and assault of a child stemming from the death of Hartley Anderson. He was being held on five million dollars bail, until Thursday; the judge in the case lowered his bail to $1.5 million.
Investigators say Anderson was beaten to death. They say Burge was babysitting her while her mother was at work. Police say Burge initially told them Hartley was throwing a tantrum and injured herself.
A doctor later determined her injuries could not have been self-inflicted.
Since November, the case has been working its way through the court system; in that time, Hartley’s family has vowed to find justice for her.
Her grandfather, Tim Luchau, says they are frustrated and disappointed that the man accused of killing his granddaughter now has a better chance of getting out of jail.
In his opinion, Luchau says Burge is a flight risk with a criminal past. They are worried about getting justice in the case.
“With the stuff that he has in his past, we never thought in a million years he would get it,” Luchau said. “I don’t think that the system did us right.”
As of Thursday night, Burke had not posted $150,000, the 10 percent needed to be released on bail.
He is set to be back in court for an omnibus hearing on March 12. The case is set to go to trial in early June.
