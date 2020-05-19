SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Businesses, like restaurants and hair salons could have opened for a short time Monday after Oregon’s stay at home order was tossed out by a Baker County judge. But hours later, the Oregon Supreme Court issued a stay holding up Gov. Kate Brown’s order at least temporarily.
The ruling has caused confusion for some people including business owners who aren’t sure what they can do.
Hairstylists reached out to FOX 12 asking what this means for their business and clients.
There was one business owner who didn’t see much of a change when the news was announced.
Lindsey Graham, the owner of Glamour Salon in Salem had opened her business against the governor’s executive order. Despite announcing last week that Oregon OSHA had cited her for $14,000, she’s remained open.
When the news broke out of Baker County on Monday, Graham says she was excited, but then became disappointed when the Oregon Supreme Court acted so quickly.
“I believe that the mandate was proven to be null and void, that she did not follow procedure, and it’s discouraging that, yet another level of our government has failed us, yet again,” said Graham.
While businesses were technically allowed to be open for some time Monday, Graham says that didn’t change anything for their customers because they’ve already been coming in and, she says, are feeling safe.
