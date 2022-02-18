PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - TV news photographer turned plant-based entrepreneur David Jones worked tirelessly for a long time to figure out to get the delightful flavors of bacon into a plant based form. Finally in 2019 he figured out the perfect combination and has been serving up Bakon ever since, and it’s taste is impressing vegans and meat eaters alike!
FOX 12’s Ayo Elise learns more about the Portland based company Thrilling Foods that is bringing this plant based meat to the market.
To learn more about Bakon and where you can find it click here.