PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After months of rehabilitation, a bald eagle is now back in the wild.
The eagle was released Sunday afternoon on Sauvie Island.
She was found by drivers and the Washington State Patrol along State Route 14 near Vancouver in May.
The eagle had suffered head trauma and a broken wing after being hit by a car while diving for prey, according to the Audubon Society of Portland.
The Audubon Society took her in for treatment and after much success, they let her go back home.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
