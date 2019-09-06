PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A union rep for Bales Thriftway said two locations in our area are closing.
A spokesperson for UFCW local 555 said the Bales locations off Cornell Road in Portland and Farmington road in Aloha are closing.
According to the company's website those are two of four locations in the Portland-metro area.
One employee who's worked at the Cornell location for decades told FOX 12 he's sad it's closing, but he said the company is working to place employees. There is no word on how many employees are impacted by the closures.
Specific closure dates were also not announced.
“We're so disappointed to learn about closures at Bales and Farmington Thriftway. We are gathering all the information we can share with fellow workers at these stores next week,” UFCW 555 said.
The union said it will share more information next week regarding upcoming meetings to discuss support during this transition.
