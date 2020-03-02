Ball in the family with the Naros as Beaverton girls basketball looks toward first state title

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon high school state basketball playoffs tip off on Tuesday and the top-seeded Beaverton girls look to run towards the Beavers’ first-ever state title.
Outright Metro League champions for the first time in 18 years, the Beavs need two home wins to advance to the OSAA tourney at the Chiles Center.
Beaverton’s point guard depth chart is all from one family bloodline with a famous grandfather who is one of the most respected head coaches in Portland Trail Blazers history.
Senior seasons could be and should be the best of times on the court. This has been just that for Beaverton High point guard Mary Kay Naro who can point out her mom, dad and two sisters on the same sideline.
“I remember when I would think about it, it just seemed so unreal,” said Kathy Naro.
Reality is bliss – usually, anyway.
“Definitely there are times when it’s like, ‘Ugh, my parents, again.’ You know what I mean?” said Mary Kay Naro.
Third-year Beaverton High head coach Kathy Naro and her assistant coaching husband John have been married for 20 years.
“It’s good to have two of them since it’s two different voices,” Mary Kay said. “Maybe one of them, I might be a little, ‘ohh’, but the other one can help me out a little bit more.”
Kathy and John have been blessed with three basketball loving babies: senior Mary Kay, junior Mackenzie, and Maddie, a freshman, are all point guards like their mom, a 1988 state champ at Tigard High. And for the first time in their lives, they’re all on the same team.
“Just be in the moment and be present today,” Kathy said. “I have been trying to do that all year and that’s what I want to do for the next, whatever amount of time we have left is just be present and be fully embracing the moment.”
Kathy’s dad and the girls’ grandfather is Rip City royalty.
“He is always texting and calling and trying to stay involved with us,” Mackenzie said.
Maddie said, “Before we even call him, he knows the score.”
If you’re scoring at home, that’s grandpa Rick Adelman, first a Trail Blazers player, then the head coach of those beloved squads of the early 90s.
“Just how much family was important to him and he made that a center of his teams when he coached, so he is just really an inspiring person to me. He is just a role model and someone you want to strive to be like,” Mary Kay said.
John was on Sunset’s staff when Mary Kay was an Apollo freshman. Then mom, a longtime high school coach before the girls were older, decided to take the gig with the Beavers.
“I wasn’t completely on board with it because you are comfortable with your friends and where you are but at the same time, I was excited because it would be something different to do and it would be a new opportunity and it would be really cool to be coached by your mom. It’s not something a lot of people can say that they do,” said Mary Kay.
Like normal families, the Naros girls have their squabbles.
“When you are with your family all of the time, obviously, family can be complicated and there can be fights but we are such a close family together that we also get through it and we work through it and we love each other and have a good time,” Mackenzie said.
Mary Kay said, “We’ll be fighting one second, then we’ll be laughing and joking with each other two seconds later.”
Live, laugh and play. Mary Kay will soon be off for the buckets and books at Boise State, but first, there’s that elusive big blue Oregon 6A title trophy.
“We look at the banners up here and every sport has a matching one except for basketball, so hopefully this year, we can match it,” John said.
Kathy said, “Maybe. We’ll see. There are a lot of great teams.”
Mary Kay and the Beavs now gnaw away at playing on championship Saturday at the Chiles Center on March 14.
