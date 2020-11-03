Ballot envelope opener malfunctions in Clackamas Co., election officials say ballots unaffected

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A ballot envelope opener malfunctioned in Clackamas County on election night, but election officials said it did not affect any ballots.
The Clackamas County Clerk’s Office reported the equipment failure Tuesday evening.
The machine is expected to be repaired overnight and ready for operation when ballot processors return Wednesday morning.
The office remained on track to release initial election results for the county at around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Approximately 165,000 ballots were set be included in that count, which was the expected number, according to the Clackamas County Clerk’s Office.
The envelope opener that malfunctioned is not connected to any of the ballot readers or smart machines and does affect the ballots themselves, according to county officials.
The malfunctioning machine also does not alter the county’s expectation to complete ballot processing by Friday.
If the machine is still not operating Wednesday morning, the ballots will be opened by hand.
The machine had received preventative maintenance on Sept. 30, according to Clackamas County officials, and nothing was found to be wrong.
