CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - More ballots are getting ready to be mailed out, this time it's to registered voters in Washington.
A truck full of ballots for registered Clark County voters arrived at the mail processing facility in northeast Portland Thursday morning.
At the facility, the ballots will be sorted then transferred to local post offices where mail carriers will take them out for delivery starting on Friday.
Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey was at the mail processing facility Thursday to make sure the ballots arrived safely. He says his advice to voters for this election is to get your ballot in early.
"A lot of concern about people receiving their ballots - so the earlier they vote their ballots, the earlier they can confirm that they were received at the elections office," Kimsey said. "We have a new system - votewa.gov - and you can go online to see the status of the ballots."
Washington residents can register to vote at votewa.gov, or by mail, until Oct. 26. Washington residents can also register in person until Election Day, Nov. 3.
The deadline to register to vote in Oregon has already passed.
Washington ballots must be postmarked or dropped in a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
There are 22 drop box locations in Clark County. To view all drop box locations, visit clark.wa.gov/elections/ballot-deposit-locations.
