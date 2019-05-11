(KPTV) - A ban on fireworks went into effect on Friday.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) prohibits the use of fireworks, target shooting with exploding targets, and the firing of a tracer or incendiary device on all BLM-managed public lands throughout Oregon and Washington.
The ban will be in effect from May 10 until October 31.
“While lightning can cause wildfires, most wildfires are caused by people including the use of exploding targets. And with more of us living near areas that border public lands, the risk of fire to homes and communities has increased along with an increased cost to fire suppression,” Theresa Hanley, State Director for BLM Oregon/Washington said.
Those who ignite fireworks, exploding targets, or incendiary devices on BLM-managed lands can be fined up to $1,000, receive a prison term of up to one year, or both.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.