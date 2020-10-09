WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Fire departments have lowered restrictions in Washington County, now permitting yard and agricultural debris burning starting this weekend.
The ban on outdoor burning will officially end on Saturday at 8 a.m., officials said.
Many cities and unincorporated areas of the Portland metro area already fall under local or regional burn bans that prohibit outdoor burning throughout the year. To determine if your property falls under the year round ban on yard debris burning, check online here. For specific details about burning in your community, the following resources:
- Forest Grove, Cornelius, and Gaston residents: https://www.forestgrove-or.gov/fire/page/open-burning-information
- Hillsboro residents: https://www.hillsboro-oregon.gov/our-city/departments/fire/community-risk-reduction/outdoor-burning-and-recreational-fires
- Banks residents: http://www.banksfire.org/burning/
- Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue residents: https://www.tvfr.com/132/Outdoor-Burning
For areas inside the Oregon Department of Forestry's Protection District, fire season is still in effect and permits are required for all burning.
According to fire officials, yard debris is for the removal of debris from your own property’s landscaping, including limbs, clippings, leaves, and other naturally-produced debris; Agricultural burning is for the removal of debris generated from a for profit agricultural or forestry operation. You must attend your fire at all times, as well as have a garden hose and hand tools available to help contain the fire within the burn pile area, according to fire officials.
A burn ban that has been in place for Multnomah County since July was lifted on Thursday. While recreational campfires and fire pits are now permitted, yard debris and open burning is not permitted in the City of Portland.
