(KPTV) - Beginning Jan. 1, 2020 in Oregon, retail stores and restaurants won’t be allowed to provide single-use plastic checkout bags to customers.
Even though many cities across the state already have plastic bag bans, in just several days a ban for the entire state goes into effect.
Joshua Harsh, the owner of Grocery Outlet in Beaverton, is getting a jump start on the ban by trading out the plastic for brown bags.
“We’re not the bad guy,” Harsh told FOX 12. “Just so everybody doesn’t think it’s a scam...the brown paper bags with handles cost me 12 cents apiece, and I’ll be selling them for five cents apiece. So, it’s not a moneymaker, but it is taking care of some of the initial costs, where it was just free.”
There are about a dozen cities around Oregon which have already adopted the plastic bag ban.
The city of Beaverton was in the works earlier this year, but put that on hold when the Sustainable Shopping Initiative was passed.
On Jan. 1, stores will have to charge at least five cents for reusable bags.
“People might get up in arms about being charged for it, but I think in the end, the impact for the environment is worth the little inconvenience,” one shopper on Friday said. “There’s a lot of literature and research why plastic is horrible for the environment.”
Harsh wants his customers to know that it doesn’t have to be all negative. Picking out reusable bags can be fun, and might help you remember them the next grocery store trip you take.
“It’s almost become a fashion statement…that’s the end goal,” Harsh said.
You can learn more details about the plastic bag ban here.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
