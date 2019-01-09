PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There’s a new lawsuit in connection with the man accused of hiding cameras in workplace bathrooms and recording dozens of people.
Employees at a local Banana Republic store where Johnny Tuck Chee Chan worked are suing the company after they claim its hiring of that suspect was negligent.
Johnny Tuck Chee Chan is accused of recording more than 70 people with hidden cameras, both when he was a pharmacist at a Kaiser Permanente facility and at the Banana Republic he worked at after.
Now, employees from the Banana Republic are suing the company, the general manager who hired Chan, and Chan himself.
The lawsuit filed by the former co-workers of 34-year-old Johnny Tuck Chee Chan lays out claims of negligent hiring and retention and invasion of privacy.
Court documents show two women, one a minor, were working at the Banana Republic at Cascade Station last year at the same time Chan is accused of secretly recording 27 workers in the employee bathroom.
In December, charges were filed against Chan following a year-long investigation.
Court documents say each woman endured mental and emotional pain, humiliation, fear and anxiety.
The woman claim Banana Republic and their manager were negligent in employing Chan–even when he had already been accused of secretly recording employees at Kaiser Permanente.
Documents also claim Chan was over-qualified for an entry-level sales associate position.
The two women are asking for a combined $500,000 in damages.
FOX 12 reached out to Banana Republic for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
