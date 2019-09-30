Bandon middle school student admits to setting fires, destroying school’s football equipment

BANDON, OR (KPTV) – A middle school student admitted to setting two fires at Harbor Lights Middle School in Bandon over the weekend, damaging the boy’s locker room and all of the school’s football equipment, Oregon State Police says.
Firefighters and the Oregon State Police Arson Unit responded Saturday night and say one of the fires caused severe damage but didn’t stop the school from continuing classes this week.
Investigators say members of the Harbor Lights Middle School cooperated with and assisted in their investigation, leading to the identification of a suspect.
The student arrested in connection with the fires, a juvenile male, later admitted to investigators that he started the fires, OSP says. The school has been notified and is planning to take administrative action, according to law enforcement.
The investigation will be sent to the Coos County District Attorney's Office for potential criminal charges.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.