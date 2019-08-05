PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A bank robber dubbed the “Froggy Robber” has pleaded guilty to six cases in six different cities in and around the metro area.
Diego Sanchez-Lopez, 24, of Clark County, pleaded guilty to six counts of bank robbery Monday.
Court documents state Sanchez-Lopez stole more than $87,000 from six banks between November 2017 and April 2018. In each case, he jumped over the bank teller counter and threatened bank employees with a knife.
The Department of Justice listed those cases as:
- On Nov. 27, 2017, $9,710 was stolen from the Albina Community Bank located at 2002 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Portland.
- On Dec. 27, 2017, $26,000 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank located at 8699 S.W. Main Street in Wilsonville.
- On Jan. 11, 2018, $11,580.99 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6785 Beaverton Hillsdale Highway in Beaverton.
- On Jan. 30, 2018, $6,720 was stolen from the U.S. Bank located at 52313 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose.
- On Feb. 12, 2018, $15,400 was stolen from the Wells Fargo bank located at 1800 Main Street in Vancouver.
- On April 30, 2018, 33,357 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7200 N.E. Butler Street in Hillsboro.
Sanchez-Lopez will be sentenced on Nov. 5. Each bank robbery charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised released.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, Sanchez-Lopez is a non-citizen and lawful permanent resident, and his guilty plea will “subject him to removal from the U.S. by immigration authorities.”
