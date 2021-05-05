Benjamin Patrick Murphy

Benjamin Patrick Murphy, booking photo (Courtesy: Multnomah County Jail)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of robbing a bank in north Portland was quickly caught by police Tuesday afternoon.

At about 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a robbery with a weapon at a bank in the 4500 block of North Interstate Avenue.

Police said the suspect presented a demand note to the teller and claimed to have a knife. The suspect obtained some cash from the teller and then fled the bank.

Bank Robbery Arrest - Surveillance Image

Surveillance image of the suspect from the bank (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)

Officers gathered suspect information and searched the area. Police said officers found a man matching the suspect description in the 4000 block of North Winchell Avenue and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified by police as 26-year-old Benjamin Patrick Murphy. Police said officers recovered evidence related to the robbery.

Murphy was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a U.S. Marshal Hold for bank robbery.

bladerunner
bladerunner

"Give me all your Money or your Back Issues!"

