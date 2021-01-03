BANKS, OR (KPTV) – A local bar is getting some help thanks to a major digital media company.
That is the founder of Barstool Sports David Portnoy surprised Michelle and Adam Berger the owners of Banks Billiards.
The Bergers reached out last week hoping to get help from the Barstool Fund organized to support small businesses. Then on New Year's Day got the call that their bar had been chosen to get help.
The couple says they have owned the bar since 2016 and have helped make it a spot that people can come with family to get food and watch sports.
They say the funding they're getting from Barstool is going to keep their doors open.
“It's basically helping with our mortgage and electricity bill, our utility bills are a month behind right now,” Michelle Banks said. “It is going to help us going to be able to purchase our overhead, the beer, the liquor the food.”
They can also now hire back the two girls that used to help them in the bar.
The say the funding will carry them until the pandemic ends.
Berger is hoping they can eventually give back to the Barstool Fund to keep paying it forward for other businesses.
