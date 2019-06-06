BANKS, OR (KPTV) – They are the OSAA 4A kings of football, basketball and baseball.
The Banks Braves are the second high school in Oregon history – the first since 1965 – to take home the triple crown.
Country roads, take me home to Banks – home of the Braves and now a legendary triple crown.
“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” said Banks senior Blake Gobel.
Junior Jarred Evans said, “You have people coming up to you, giving you a hug after the state championship game, that you don’t even know, congratulating you.”
Senior Hayden Vandehey said, “We’re just a small, tight-knit community. We all care about each other so much, and it’s just a great town out here, great people, and we just do things the right way.”
Three of Banks’ finest – Vandehey, Gobel and Evans – starred for all three championship clubs.
“Starting with no titles with the boys, I mean, we wanted to get one this year, and ending up getting all three, it’s huge … yeah, decided to take them all,” said Gobel.
The smallest 4A school in the state of Oregon is in need of a larger trophy case.
“I want to come back to Banks and just knowing I left a stamp here, and made history for everyone that came through Banks, my whole family came through Banks,” Vandehey said.
The title run started with pigskin in the fog. It was the school’s first ever OSAA championship and it came under the guidance of BHS and Oregon Duck football alum, Cole Linehan.
“Getting our first one, that one felt awesome just to finally break through in our 98th year of existence, it was just awesome,” said Vandehey.
Another tight Cowapa League battle with Seaside on the hardwood brought the second trophy.
“That’s probably the big one where you didn’t know,” Gobel said.
Then, the dirt dogs on the diamond dogpiled in Keizer.
Evans said, “Didn’t surprise me much. We were good when we were younger.’
They’re history makers and dream makers.
“It’s the same guys we’ve played with all of our lives and now we’re here winning three titles, I mean, it’s something I never could have dreamed of,” Gobel said.
Vandehey said, “You’ll never see one of us alone. We always have each other’s back no matter what. Through anything, we’re always here for each other.”
Next seasons come quick. Evans will be the lone returner to suit up again for all three.
“They made their mark on this community, on this state honestly. I mean, with getting those three, they’re going to be known for being that class that led a small town like Banks to three state titles,” he said.
Those Friday night lights are calling, but first, there’s this Friday night for the graduation of the forever-to-be-remembered senior class.
