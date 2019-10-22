HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man was arrested after police say he displayed a firearm on the Intel Ronler Acres campus Tuesday morning.
Police said the victim, a woman, had just parked inside one of the parking structures at around 6:40 a.m. when Jason Rossman, of Banks, parked next to her. When the victim got out of her car, Rossman got out of his, according to police.
The victim told police that Rossman made strange comments, then pulled out what appeared to be a black pistol and pointed it at her.
Police said the victim then rushed inside the building and alerted Intel security about what happened. The man was gone before they could contact him.
Police say Rossman is neither an employee nor contractor of Intel and is a stranger to the woman. Officers asked for help Tuesday finding Rossman and his car, a black 2009-2014 Acura TL.
Police located the car at 12:19 p.m. on Northeast Sixth Avenue near East Main Street. Rossman was arrested without incident and a pistol was recovered from the car.
Rossman was lodged at the Washington County Jail for use of weapon, menacing, and unlawful possession of cocaine.
And, the provenance of the pistol, please:)
