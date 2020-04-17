Banks receive thousands of small business loan applications

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The money's run out for the Paycheck Protection Protection program, which is designed to help small businesses with loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This comes as thousands of applications have already been flooding banks.
Umpqua Bank Chief Communications Officer Eve Callahan says it's been extremely busy with thousands of small businesses applying for loans.
"We’ve had a team working 24 hours a day, working swing shift, graveyard shift to process as many applications as we possibly can," Callahan said.
While they're waiting for Congress to approve additional funding, Callahan says Umpqua Bank employees will be working through the weekend to get thousands of applications ready for approval.
Callahan says when the CARES Act went into effect, all of their branches across five states expected to get 5,000 applications in the first few weeks. But she says the bank saw more than 6,500 applications in the first 24 hours.
"Since April 3, we have processed more than 6,700 small business loans, which total more than $1.4 billion in funding for small business," Callahan said. "And as context, in a normal year, we would process about $140 million in loans. In two weeks, we have processed more than ten times what we would do in a typical year."
Portland-based business Steven Smith Teamaker is one of the recipients.
"It’s fundamentally changed our business, in that for us, restaurants, hotels offices are a really big part of what we do, and all of those are absolutely closed," Chief Executive Officer Darren Marshall said.
Marshall says revenue is down 40 to 50 percent and getting this loan quickly is helping them keep up with bills.
"It enabled us to continue paying our salaries and can also be used to help pay for rent and for utilities," Marshall said.
Marshall says all of its roughly 60 employees are still able to work in a different capacity, even if its tea tasting rooms are closed right now.
The company is also staying afloat with online sales and retailers. Marshall says this should help the company for the next few months.
Callahan says leaders at Umpqua are hoping Congress approves additional funding next week so more businesses can receive loans.
