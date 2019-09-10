WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man who is suspected of trying to kidnap a woman Tuesday morning in the Banks area was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
The attempted kidnapping was reported around 7 a.m. and took place near Highway 47 and Northwest Wilson River Highway, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said a driver passing by the on-ramp saw a man trying to force a woman into a car.
The victim was able to get away safely, and the man ran into a field. A search operation was launched to track down the suspect.
By 4 p.m., deputies said the suspect was found, but no other details were immediately released.
Deputies told FOX 12 that the man and woman do know each other.
During the search, all schools in Banks were placed into lookout, which was lifted at 9:20 a.m.
One parent told FOX 12 she was on her way to drop off her child at Banks Elementary when she was told to turn around.
"I came to drop my son off at school and when I got here, I noticed teachers were stopping our cars and telling us to turn around," said Melissa Vandecoevering. "I took my kid over to get a hot chocolate at the local coffee shop and looked on Facebook and the school done a good job of letting us know our kids were all safe."
