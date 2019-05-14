PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Blazers win against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals could present a problem for Enes Kanter.
The Blazers face off against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night and Milwaukie takes on Toronto for their series Wednesday. That means the Blazers could travel to Canada.
Kanter, a center for the Blazers, is a Turkish national and is facing retribution from his home country after he criticized the Turkish president. Turkey has revoked his passport and called him a terrorist. His family who lives in turkey has also faced scrutiny.
Now, if Kanter leaves the United States, he could be arrested. Kanter has previously missed games in Canada and London. Sen. Wyden is now urging Canada to make sure Kanter can travel safely to and from Toronto should the Blazers make it to the NBA finals.
In a letter to Canada’s Prime Minister, Wyden also urged the country to publicly state that their government will ignore any red notice against Kanter that would lead to an arrest.
FOX 12 spoke with Wyden previously, and he fiercely defended Kanter.
“Here in Rip City, we push back against bullies, we expose them, we try to make sure the world knows what kinds of sleezy tactics they are using,” Wyden said.
Kanter says the Turkish officials two years ago raided his house.
“Two years ago, the Turkish government can and raided my house,” Kanter said. “They took electronics away, the phones away, laptops away, computers away. They wanted to see if I was in contact with my family or not.”
The Washington Post is reporting that Turkish TV is not airing Kanter’s NBA playoff games.
Kanter Tuesday tweeted about the reported decision, saying “Banned by the #Dictator but not forgotten”.
