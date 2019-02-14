SALEM, OR (KPTV) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that left a blind man in Salem seriously hurt, and a bar is raising money to help the victim with his expenses.
Police arrested Donald Crume on Wednesday. Officers say Crume was borrowing someone’s car and returned it with suspicious damage.
According to prosecutors, Crume explained the damage to his friend by saying “someone threw something at the car and ran off.”
However, when the owner of the car took it in for repairs, the shop determined the damage was consistent with hitting a person.
That’s when the car owner called police.
Investigators say based on the damage to the car and the evidence collected at the scene, they were able to tie Crume to the crime.
He’s now in the Marion County Jail facing charges of felony hit and run, hit and run of an animal and assault. Police say he also had unrelated warrants already out for his arrest.
The crash happened Monday evening, when police say Stephen Murphy was crossing Hrubetz Road SE near Liberty Road SE.
Friends say he’s a regular customer at the South Liberty Bar & Grill, which is on that corner. They say he just had dinner there Monday and was on his way home, crossing the street with his guide dog, when he was hit.
“You couldn’t ask for a more kind, humble, just appreciative person,” said restaurant co-owner Aaron Boehmer. “After I get done being sick [about the crash], then I’m angry. Just – who does that kind of a thing? Who leaves a blind man to die in the street in the dark of the night in the pouring rain and leaves?”
The South Liberty Bar & Grill is hosting a fundraiser for Murphy’s expenses. It will be a pool tournament and spaghetti feed on Saturday March 9th at 2:00 p.m. at the restaurant.
Boehmer says Murphy has been a friend and customer there for nearly 20 years, and he has a lot of people who are coming together to support him.
“Get better, be awesome,” Boehmer said. “We’re going to get some money for you and get things taken care of.”
