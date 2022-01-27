FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) – A barge from the shipping company Tidewater got stuck near McGuire Island in the Columbia River Thursday. McGuire Island is located off the eastern end of Government Island.
Gresham Fire confirmed shortly before 9 a.m. that the department received word a large barge was stuck in the Columbia River sandbar and reportedly taking on water after strong winds pushed it aground.
Gresham Fire said at this time, there doesn’t appear to be any injuries in connection to the event.
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office also told FOX 12 shortly before 1 p.m. they were aware of the barge but due to the lack of life safety issue and a lack of equipment to assist, they are only monitoring the situation.