WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - More than 30 firefighters responded to a barn fire in rural Washington County Monday evening.
At around 8:47 p.m., Forest Grove Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire in the 42000 block of Southwest Vandehey Road. It was reported that flames could be seen and animals were still inside the barn.
Crews arrived on scene and found a 2,000 square foot barn with heavy amounts of smoke showing.
Officials said crews also found a resident in the barn trying to extinguish the blaze with a garden house. The resident was safely evacuated.
A second alarm was called and additional crews arrived to began extinguishing the flames. Officials said it took about 25 minutes to extinguish most of the fire.
The resident who was inside the barn was evaluated at the scene and did not need further treatment.
Officials said all goats and horses that were in the barn were not hurt.
A total of 35 fire personnel responded to the fire. Forest Grove Fire & Rescue as assisted by Gaston Fire District, Cornelius Fire Department, Banks Fire Department, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Carlton Fire District and Yamhill Fire District.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
So glad that no one was hurt. Fires in a barn are very difficult at times to put out. Amazing job the firefighters did putting fire out so fast in 25 minutes! As a farm operator barn fires are one of our greatest acts of precautions we take.
