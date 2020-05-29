SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a barn and killed livestock in Silverton.
On Wednesday morning, the Silverton Fire District responded to the fire in the 900 block of Drift Creek Road Northeast.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a large barn fully-involved and began an immediate fire attack.
Multiple engines and tenders from Silverton, Sublimity, Aumsville and Mt. Angel assisted with extinguishing the fire and overhaul operations.
Fire officials said all the livestock in the barn were killed by smoke and heat. The livestock was reportedly valued at more than $15,000.
About $60,000 worth of farm tools were also destroyed.
Officials said the owner's livelihood came from the livestock and farm tools. Unfortunately, the structure and its contents were not insured against fire loss.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but officials say it is not suspicious and likely to be electrical in nature.
