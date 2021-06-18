Barn fire on Sauvie Island under investigation

SAUVIE ISLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Tualatin Valley Fire District says the cause of a barn fire that broke out on Sauvie Island Friday afternoon is still under investigation.
Investigators say a man was living inside the barn and woke up to smoke and flames before getting out safely. He went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No animals that were on a nearby farm were harmed because of the fire.
Portland Fire & Rescue and Scappoose Fire were brought in to help get the fire under control. The barn is a total loss, however it didn’t spread too far and only charred some trees and grass. Again, the cause is still under investigation.
