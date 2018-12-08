ST. PAUL, OR (KPTV) - A barn was fully engulfed in flames Friday evening.
Firefighters responded to a barn fire at Hazenberg Dairy located at 5828 Champoeg Rd NE around 8:47 p.m.
Crews found the barn fully engulfed and said the roof collapsed within minutes of them arriving.
The fire was fueled by stockpiles of Canola and Straw, which the dairy uses in it’s farming operation, according to officials.
Crews said it is estimated that more than $150,000 thousand dollars’ worth of farm materials (Canola and Straw) was destroyed due to the fire.
The fire lasted for more than 4 hours before crews were able to extinguish it. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown, according to crews.
Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue (Newberg), Aurora, Dundee and Woodburn Fire Departments responded.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.