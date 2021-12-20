Barn, office trailer damaged by two-alarm fire in Gaston

GASTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-alarm fire damaged an office trailer and a barn in Gaston on Sunday evening.
At about 7:14 p.m., Gaston Fire District crews were called out to a fire in the 10000 block of Southwest Old Highway 47. The first crews arrived and found an office trailer fully engulfed, with fire spreading to an adjacent barn.
We are on scene of a 2 alarm barn fire on SW Old Highway 47. This portion of the road, north of Gaston is closed. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/mWxl3De6iD— Gaston Fire District (@GastonFire) December 20, 2021
The fire in the office trailer was quickly brought under control, but officials said the fire in the barn was spreading through a roof void space. A second alarm was called just before 7:30 p.m.
Officials said it took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and an additional hour of checking hot spots. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Gaston Fire District was helped on scene by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Cornelius Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, Yamhill Fire District, Carlton Fire District, Washington County Sheriffs Office and Portland General Electric.