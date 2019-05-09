CANBY, OR (KPTV) – Fire officials in Canby say a barn is a total loss after it caught fire Thursday.
The barn stored chemicals for a nursery in the 23500 block of South Mulino Road.
Firefighters estimate the barn was about 40-by-40-feet. They say all the water they used had to be hauled in because there are no fire hydrants in the area.
No injuries were reported.
Other agencies on scene Thursday included Canby Fire, Colton Fire, Clackamas Fire and Aurora Fire. It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
