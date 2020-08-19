Barre 3 in Hillsboro holds fundraiser to help relief efforts in Beirut

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The group at Barre 3 in Hillsboro, a fitness studio, held a fundraiser on Wednesday night to help relief efforts in Beirut after a catastrophic blast occurred there earlier this month.
The blast killed more than 170 people and left thousands hurt, damaging much of the city and sparking violent protests against officials.
Barre 3 hosted an exercise class, raising money to give to relief efforts on the ground in Beirut. Class organizers said community members showed up and truly wanted to help the cause.
We just wanted to raise awareness and generate some funds to give back to some of the organizations that are doing the important work to help those people,” one organizer said. "It means a lot to me, this community is new to me, and I feel so lucky."
The group says they already raised more then $1,300. They also made sure to maintain social distancing during the class.
