Bars and restaurants in Oregon must close by 10 p.m., governor says

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday announced new mandates regarding masks, as well as changes to bars and restaurants.
Brown said that no matter the county, all bars and restaurants in the state must close at 10 p.m. For counties that are in Phase 2, that means closing two hours earlier, as businesses in those counties were allowed to stay open until 12 a.m.
Brown on Wednesday also extended the statewide mask requirement to include children ages 5 and older starting Friday.
The Raven Bar and Grill in Woodburn is a staple in its location and is celebrating its 35th anniversary. The owner, Tina Wilt-Treeizo, said as soon as Marion County announced that it had entered Phase 2 of reopening, she changed their hours to be open until midnight. She said pre-COVID-19, the bar didn’t even start getting busy until around 11 p.m. On Wednesday, she said she was disappointed in governor’s announcement, as being able to stay open until midnight had really helped their sales.
“When we could stay open until midnight it was great, because people could come earlier and we were closing at midnight, and now we close at 10 O’clock again,” Wilt-Treeizo said. So now that’s basically going to short our staff, their hours, and it’ll be a financial hardship on most of these locations. But, on the flip side, we’re just lucky to be open.
Wilt-Treeizo said the bar was in the process of interviewing to hire another bartender, but now they won’t be able to do that. She says she believes this will be a burden on many bars in the area who may not survive. She says she hopes all bars and restaurants will follow the governor’s orders and comply so that businesses can continue moving forward with reopening instead of going backward again.
