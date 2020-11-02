Bars move Election Day watch parties outdoors due to the pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Election night will look a lot different this year.
Typically candidates have parties with their campaign team, and different bars host watch parties. However, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, some bars are moving things outdoors and making adjustments to keep people safe.
Stem Wine Bar is holding an outdoor watch party.
“What we’re going to do is do it outside have a screen set up, and then people will be sitting at different tables and then watch what’s happening on the film, the projector film,” Wei-en Tan, the owner said.
She said even in a pandemic, it’s important that people come together.
“I don’t want to watch the election results come out by myself or with my dog or my cat, and I just think it’s good to have people around even if you can’t be right next to them,” she said.
A Livestream projector will show results on the socially distanced, heated patio.
“We have enough capacity because we have the whole courtyard, and most of the retail side is gonna be closed, so we will have capacity for 40, 50, maybe even 60,” she said.
The bottom line is to bring people together.
“It’s going to be a very emotional time, and I think it’s important to have people together even in this time of COVID when we can’t be so close together but just have people around, feel the emotion and deal with it together,” she said.
You can make a reservation online or call, but it is not required.
