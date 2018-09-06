CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State head coach Pat Casey is retiring after 24 seasons with the baseball team, it was announced Thursday afternoon.
First to break the news was Kendall Rogers, managing editor with D1Baseball.com, who reported that Casey, 59, would announce his retirement at the Oregon State campus.
The team later confirmed Casey's departure from his coaching job online and in a statement.
In a statement from the college's athletic communications office, Casey thanked all the players he coached over the years, the Oregon State coaching staff, his wife, Susan, and his family and Beaver Nation for "being the best baseball fans in America."
Casey was hired by Oregon State in 1995 and has guided the Beavers to an 900-458-6 overall record. He also guided the team to back-to-back championships in the 2006 and 2007 College World Series, and again this past June.
The team also won five Pac-12 championships under Casey.
While Casey is retiring as head coach, he will remain at Oregon State. He will take on the role of senior associate athletics director/special assistant to vice president and director of athletics Scott Barnes.
Barnes named Pat Bailey, who was an assistant coach and associate head coach under Casey for 11 seasons at Oregon State, as Casey's interim replacement. Oregon State said a national search for the next head coach will happen after the 2019 season ends.
