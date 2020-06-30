HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Major League Baseball officials announced on Tuesday that there will be no Minor League Baseball season this year.
Major League Baseball said it will not provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic, canceling the season for teams including the Hillsboro Hops and the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.
“While we are extremely disappointed to lose a season of baseball and time with our fans this summer, we understand that this was not an easy decision for anyone to have to make,” Hillsboro Hops President K.L. Wombacher said in a statement on Tuesday. “Although there will be no Hops games at Ron Tonkin Field this summer, our front office is working hard to find new, alternative ways to provide safe entertainment options for our fans.”
The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, made the long-expected announcement. The Professional Baseball Agreement between the majors and the minors expires after this season, and MLB has proposed reducing the minimum affiliates from 160 to 120.
MLB already had told clubs to retain expanded 60-player pools, of which 30 players can be active during the first two weeks of the season starting in late July.
