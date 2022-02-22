Basement fire extends to attic of SE Portland home, cause under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue crews battled a house fire in the Mill Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., crews were called out to a fire in the 12600 block of Southeast Salmon Court. PF&R said the fire appears to have started in the basement and extended up into the attic space.
PF&R said it took some time to get the fire under control as it was difficult for crews to reach the basement. Crews were seen cutting out "hot spots" in the wall of the home.
WATCH: Portland Fire and Rescue are cutting out “hot spots” in the wall of the home that caught fire. Crews say fire started in the basement and has now made its way to the attic. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/lT40S6Esw2— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) February 22, 2022
No one was inside the home when crews arrived to the scene, and no injuries have been reported.
PF&R Battalion Chief Dan Buckner told FOX 12 that neighbors indicated the home was vacant, but said they often see houseless people coming and going from it.
Buckner said they have been in touch with the owner of the home, who is living overseas, to notify them about the fire.
Portland Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief says neighbors indicated the house was vacant, but said they often see houseless people coming and going from the home. Cause of the fire is still unknown. @fox12oregon https://t.co/wpm2BwmilZ— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) February 22, 2022
An investigator has responded to the scene to determine the cause.